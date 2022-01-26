Russia Urges US to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Not Use Them as Bargaining Tool - Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia calls on the United States to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets and is of the opinion that the money should not be used as a bargaining tool, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russia calls on the United States to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets and is of the opinion that the money should not be used as a bargaining tool, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"The unfreezing of Afghanistan assets remains a serious problem. Without solving this problem, Afghanistan will not get out of the crisis soon. We call on the United States and other western donors to return the assets to the country. This money belongs to the people of Afghanistan and cannot be used as a bargaining tool and a punishment of Afghans for a new reality in the country," Polyanskiy told a UN Security Council meeting.