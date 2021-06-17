UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Cannot Narrow Gap On Belarus - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russia and the United States have differences on Belarus, and Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden admitted at the summit that it is impossible to narrow the gap, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course, we have differences on Belarus ... It was noted [at the summit] that this is the topic on which we perhaps should not even try to narrow the gap, since this is impossible," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station.

