Russia, US Did Not Agree Yet to Discuss Nuclear, Non-Nuclear Weapons - Ryabkov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russia and the United States have not yet agreed that defensive and offensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons would be discussed at the talks on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We are striving for this. It's not a secret, we want to discuss these issues in approximately the same formulation as you said.

We have not yet agreed with the Americans on this topic. The Americans want to discuss something else and something more," he said, answering whether the United States had agreed to discuss defensive and offensive weapons in their nuclear and non-nuclear equipment during negotiations with Russia.

"By and large, this is the core of the whole discussion, and I would not like to literally present all this to the public. We have just started to approach this topic," he added.