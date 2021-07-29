UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Did Not Agree Yet To Discuss Nuclear, Non-Nuclear Weapons - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:34 AM

Russia, US Did Not Agree Yet to Discuss Nuclear, Non-Nuclear Weapons - Ryabkov

Russia and the United States have not yet agreed that defensive and offensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons would be discussed at the talks on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russia and the United States have not yet agreed that defensive and offensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons would be discussed at the talks on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We are striving for this. It's not a secret, we want to discuss these issues in approximately the same formulation as you said.

We have not yet agreed with the Americans on this topic. The Americans want to discuss something else and something more," he said, answering whether the United States had agreed to discuss defensive and offensive weapons in their nuclear and non-nuclear equipment during negotiations with Russia.

"By and large, this is the core of the whole discussion, and I would not like to literally present all this to the public. We have just started to approach this topic," he added.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Same United States All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

6 minutes ago

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

1 hour ago

New York City Offers Residents $100 to Get Vaccina ..

2 minutes ago

West Indies 85-5 in T20 reduced to a T9

2 minutes ago

Google to Extend Voluntary Remote Work Option, Req ..

21 minutes ago

Airbus Manages to Protect Vital Programs Despite C ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.