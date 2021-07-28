Russia, US Must Discuss Ways to Ensure Security in Space - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States and Russia should discuss ways to ensure security in space, and to prevent deployment of intermediate and short-range ground-based missiles, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"It is also important to pay attention to promising technologies that allow solving strategic tasks without the use of nuclear weapons," Antonov said. "It is long overdue to discuss anti-missile problems... Other priorities include ensuring security and preventing an arms race in space, and preventing the deployment of intermediate and short-range ground-based missiles in the regions of the world.

"

"In the long term, it will not be possible to circumvent the issue of expanding the membership of the arms control agreements. Involvement of Great Britain and France seems to be the highest priority," he added. "They closely coordinate military nuclear policy with Washington within the NATO alliance. This issue has acquired particular urgency in the light of the recent decision of London to increase the maximum level of nuclear warheads by 40% - up to 260 units."