Russia, US Need To Engage in Complex Negotiations on Future of Arms Controls - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russia and the United States need to engage in complex talks on the future of arms control, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"So many problems have accumulated in the area of strategic stability over the past decade that it is impossible to address them without systematic expert efforts. Comprehensive bilateral negotiations are needed on the future of arms control," Antonov said.