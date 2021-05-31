Russia, US Not on Same Page But Moscow Reacts to Any Proposal - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia and the United States are not on the same page, but Moscow is ready to react to any proposal, although it does not see reciprocity, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"The United States and Russia are not on the same page, but we are traditionally ready to react to any question formulation by the US side, although the reciprocal readiness is unfortunately decreasing," Ryabkov told reporters.