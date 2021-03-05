Russia, US Should Unite Efforts in Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic, Terrorism - Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russia and the United States should unite efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, climate change and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"It would be in the interests of our countries to unite efforts in countering the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, climate change, as well as in joint space exploration, environmental protection in the Arctic," Antonov said at the Cosmos Club discussions on Thursday, as quoted by the Russian Embassy's Facebook page.