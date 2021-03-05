UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Should Unite Efforts In Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic, Terrorism - Antonov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:50 AM

Russia, US Should Unite Efforts in Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic, Terrorism - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russia and the United States should unite efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, climate change and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"It would be in the interests of our countries to unite efforts in countering the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, climate change, as well as in joint space exploration, environmental protection in the Arctic," Antonov said at the Cosmos Club discussions on Thursday, as quoted by the Russian Embassy's Facebook page.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

7 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

8 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

8 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

8 hours ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

8 hours ago

UAE aids battle against COVID-19 in Sudan with con ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.