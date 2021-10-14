UrduPoint.com

Russia, US 'Took Stock' Of Problems In Relations During Nuland's Visit - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:50 AM

Russia, US 'Took Stock' of Problems in Relations During Nuland's Visit - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) During the visit of US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to Russia, Moscow and Washington "took stock" of the problems in relations, without the solution of which it is impossible to move forward, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Of course, no one expected that some enchanting event would happen. In general, she has no authority to resolve all issues at once. At the same time, we took stock of problematic issues, without the solution of which any movement forward is in principle impossible," Zakharova told the Zvezda broadcaster.

Some progress was recorded during Nuland's visit, Zakharova noted.

"I cannot reveal all the cards, after all, these are negotiations behind closed doors. The only thing I can say is that there are some progress on some issues. Not a solution to these issues, not a solution to the problem in principle, but there are some elements, progress," she said.

"But the most important thing is that, in general, it seems to me, Victoria took with her to Washington a rather long list of those issues that were identified by the Russian side for the need to resolve them as soon as possible," she added.

