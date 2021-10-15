UrduPoint.com

Russia Welcomes Japanese Investors In Joint Projects In Kurils - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:02 PM

Russia Welcomes Japanese Investors in Joint Projects in Kurils - Diplomat

Russia welcomes foreign investors, including Japanese, who are willing to participate in joint economic activities in the disputed Kuril Islands, Nikolay Nozdrev, the director of the Russian foreign ministry's third Asian department, said in an interview with Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia welcomes foreign investors, including Japanese, who are willing to participate in joint economic activities in the disputed Kuril Islands, Nikolay Nozdrev, the director of the Russian foreign ministry's third Asian department, said in an interview with Sputnik on Friday.

In early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the Eastern Economic Forum that Moscow will introduce an unprecedented 10-year tax relief for businesses based in the Southern Kuril Islands, which Japan considers its own Northern Territories. The tax concessions are available for Russian businessmen as well as foreign investors.

"We will welcome the participation of foreign investors, including Japanese, if they are interested, in joint projects on the islands," Nozdrev said, noting that joint economic activities will help with the implementation of large-scale initiatives of the Russian President for the accelerated development of Russia's Far Eastern regions, including the Kurils.

Relations between Russia and Japan have long been complicated by the fact that they have never signed a permanent peace treaty following World War II. The main stumbling block is their dispute over a group of four islands � Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai. Both countries are currently making efforts to finalize the peace treaty.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Japan September World War Asia

Recent Stories

HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2021: The world’s large ..

HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2021: The world’s largest smartphone photography cont ..

2 minutes ago
 South Africa to start jabs for kids as young as 12 ..

South Africa to start jabs for kids as young as 12

8 seconds ago
 WAPDA to add 11.7 MAF water, 9000 MW power by 2029 ..

WAPDA to add 11.7 MAF water, 9000 MW power by 2029: Chairman

3 minutes ago
 French trains ditch plastic water bottles

French trains ditch plastic water bottles

3 minutes ago
 Paraguay sack Berizzo after World Cup qualifier dr ..

Paraguay sack Berizzo after World Cup qualifier drubbing

3 minutes ago
 At Least Seven People Killed in Shia Mosque Blast ..

At Least Seven People Killed in Shia Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar - Wi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.