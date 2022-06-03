UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Hit Decision-Making Centers If Kiev Attacks Russia - Medvedev

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russia Will Hit Decision-Making Centers If Kiev Attacks Russia - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) If Ukraine uses weapons against Russian facilities, the Russian Armed Forces will have no choice but to inflict strikes at decision-making centers, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"It is quite obvious that, ” this has already been said, ” if, God forbid, these types of weapons are used against Russian territories, in this case, the armed forces of our country will have no choice but to strike at decision-making centers," Medvedev said in an interview with Al Jazeera broadcaster, speaking about the supply of multiple launch rocket systems by the United States to Kiev.

He explained what kind of centers they are talking about, in particular, this will affect the defense ministry and the general staff of Ukraine.

"But you need to understand that the final decision-making centers in this case, unfortunately, are not even located on the territory of Kiev. Therefore, this is, of course, a threat that will need to be taken into account," he added.

