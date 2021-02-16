UrduPoint.com
Russia Will Not Wait For US Forever To Define Its Stand On Open Skies Treaty - Ryabkov

Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:09 PM

Russia will not wait forever for the United States to define its position on rejoining the Open Skies Treaty, Western partners should not waste their time, as Moscow has already started procedures for withdrawal, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

Russia has recently officially announced it could change its stand on the domestic procedures for withdrawal from the treaty if Washington signaled readiness to rejoin it, the diplomat recalled.

"This is true. We leave the door open. But our colleagues in Washington and other NATO capitals should understand we will not wait forever for them to compose thoughts, analyze something, weigh up the pros and cons and decide if the US is ready to rejoin the Open Skies Treaty or not," Ryabkov said.

Preparations for leaving the deal are ongoing, the official stressed.

"We persistently continue this domestic effort every day, our colleagues in Washington and other NATO capitals should understand this and they should not waste their time if they want to return to normal. Time will run out eventually," Ryabkov warned.

