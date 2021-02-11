UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Air Defense Systems Repel Attack On Hmeimim Airbase In Syria - Military

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Russian Air Defense Systems Repel Attack on Hmeimim Airbase in Syria - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Russian air defense systems repulsed an attack on the Hmeimim airbase in Syria on Tuesday using long-range multiple launch rocket systems, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"At 19.

45 Moscow time [16:45 GMT] on February 9, Russian air defense means repelled an attack on the Hmeimim airbase using long-range multiple launch rocket systems," Sytnik said.

It was established by means of objective control that the shelling had carried out from the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone, controlled by illegal armed groups, he said.

"There are no casualties or material damage. Russian airbase Hmeimim is operating as planned," Sytnik added.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Moscow Russia Idlib February From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

16 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

47 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Welcomes WHO's Recommend ..

47 minutes ago

Trump Advisers Described Germany's Proposal on Nor ..

47 minutes ago

Secretary of Indian IT Ministry Meets With Twitter ..

47 minutes ago

US Condemns Houthi Attack at Civilian Airport in S ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.