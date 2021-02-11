Russian Air Defense Systems Repel Attack on Hmeimim Airbase in Syria - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Russian air defense systems repulsed an attack on the Hmeimim airbase in Syria on Tuesday using long-range multiple launch rocket systems, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"At 19.

45 Moscow time [16:45 GMT] on February 9, Russian air defense means repelled an attack on the Hmeimim airbase using long-range multiple launch rocket systems," Sytnik said.

It was established by means of objective control that the shelling had carried out from the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone, controlled by illegal armed groups, he said.

"There are no casualties or material damage. Russian airbase Hmeimim is operating as planned," Sytnik added.