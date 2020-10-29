UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ambassador, Leader Of South Korean Democratic Party Discuss Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

Russian Ambassador, Leader of South Korean Democratic Party Discuss Cooperation

Russian Ambassador in Seoul Andrei Kulik and South Korean Democratic Party's President, former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon have discussed a range of options to enhance bilateral relations between the countries, the Russian Embassy in Seoul said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian Ambassador in Seoul Andrei Kulik and South Korean Democratic Party's President, former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon have discussed a range of options to enhance bilateral relations between the countries, the Russian Embassy in Seoul said on Thursday.

"The parties have confirmed the mutual willingness to continue cooperation aimed at further strengthening of diverse bilateral ties, including practice and humanitarian spheres, to improve their quality and dynamics," the embassy wrote on its website.

The mission added that Kulik and Lee had noted with appreciation that the two countries continued to participate in sustained political dialogue and active inter-parliament cooperation, which were of utmost importance for the development of bilateral ties.

Russia and South Korea established diplomatic relations on September 30, 1990. The states have since concluded over 60 agreements, including the agreement on visa waiver that came into force in 2014. According to Russia's customs service, the bilateral trade turnover in 2019 was estimated at $24,4 billion, with South Korea becoming the eighth Russian major trade partner and Russia becoming the tenth largest trade partner of South Korea.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Seoul South Korea North Korea September Visa 2019 Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Vivo Communications Research Institute releases 6G ..

18 minutes ago

India Sets Space Launch Date For November 7

4 seconds ago

'Moderate to strong' La Nina this year: UN

7 seconds ago

CTP finalizes arrangements for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal: 43 ..

9 seconds ago

ADF militia kills 15 in eastern DR Congo

11 seconds ago

Saudi Forces Arrest Citizen Attacking Security Gua ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.