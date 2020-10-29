Russian Ambassador, Leader of South Korean Democratic Party Discuss Cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian Ambassador in Seoul Andrei Kulik and South Korean Democratic Party's President, former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon have discussed a range of options to enhance bilateral relations between the countries, the Russian Embassy in Seoul said on Thursday.

"The parties have confirmed the mutual willingness to continue cooperation aimed at further strengthening of diverse bilateral ties, including practice and humanitarian spheres, to improve their quality and dynamics," the embassy wrote on its website.

The mission added that Kulik and Lee had noted with appreciation that the two countries continued to participate in sustained political dialogue and active inter-parliament cooperation, which were of utmost importance for the development of bilateral ties.

Russia and South Korea established diplomatic relations on September 30, 1990. The states have since concluded over 60 agreements, including the agreement on visa waiver that came into force in 2014. According to Russia's customs service, the bilateral trade turnover in 2019 was estimated at $24,4 billion, with South Korea becoming the eighth Russian major trade partner and Russia becoming the tenth largest trade partner of South Korea.