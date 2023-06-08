Russian Ambassador Says 21 Diplomats, 30 Staff Members to Leave Romania

In total, 21 Russian diplomats and 30 technical staff members will leave Romania at Bucharest's request, Russian ambassador Valery Kuzmin said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said that over 50 Russian embassy employees have to leave Romania within 30 days.

"21 diplomats and 30 administrative and technical employees will have to leave. This decision will still be discussed. It will be made, including in agreement with Moscow," Kuzmin said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.