Russian Ambassador Says Global Politics Affected by State of Moscow-Washington Relations

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, January 24 (Sputnik) - The state of international relations will depend on how Russia and the United States act in bilateral relations, the Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said on Sunday.

Speaking to Russia's Rossiya 1 tv channel, Antonov said that Moscow's interest in strengthening the relations with Washington depends on how much the US is interested in that on its part.

"And, of course, depending on how the Russia-US relations develop, there will be a storm or a calm weather in the international relations," the ambassador said.

Earlier this week, Antonov told Sputnik that Russia was ready to cooperate with the US in settling the issues that complicate the relations between the two countries, in the wake of the inauguration of US President Joe Biden.