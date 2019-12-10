Russian Ambassador Says Trade With Serbia Should Rise to $4Bln to Ensure Stronger Ties

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russia and Serbia should strive to boost their trade to $4 billion annually in order to ensure successful economic cooperation between both countries, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, the Russian ambassador to Serbia , said in a public address on Tuesday.

The head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Belgrade made these comments during a lecture given at the Institute of International politics and Economics in Belgrade, in which he discussed Russia's political policy in the Balkans.

Botsan-Kharchenko stated that the region was of high priority for Russia, and referenced successful projects conducted in Serbia by some of Russia's largest companies, such as Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Russian Railways and Power Machines.

"Although we are not in first place when it comes to investments or trade, there are still many issues that we can solve in order to strengthen and increase our trade turnover. Now we are faced with the task of increasing it to $4 billion. This will increase, as will the quality," the ambassador said.

Prior to his visit to Sochi on December 4, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that trade turnover in 2018 between Russia and Serbia reached $3.6 billion. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Gazprom Neft intends to invest another $1.4 billion in a Serbian subsidiary by 2025.