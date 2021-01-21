UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador To US Antonov Says Still No Contacts With Biden Administration

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:54 PM

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday that the Russian Embassy has not yet had any contacts with the new administration of president Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday that the Russian Embassy has not yet had any contacts with the new administration of president Joe Biden.

"It's 11:30 a.

m. now in Washington, DC, the Embassy has not yet had any contacts with the Biden administration," Antonov said in an interview with the Russia 1 tv Chanel.

Biden was sworn in and took office as the 46th US president on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

