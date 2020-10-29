UrduPoint.com
Russian Ambassador To US Warns Countries Against Missile Arms Race In Europe

Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:30 AM

Russian Ambassador to US Warns Countries Against Missile Arms Race in Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov warned countries against a missile arms race in Europe.

Antonov was commenting on statements by US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, who said Wednesday the United States was ready to deploy hypersonic weapons and ballistic missiles in Europe to deter Russia.

"Such intentions threaten to destabilize both regional and global security, and lead to increased confrontational potential.

We believe that the official had no grounds to draw the parallel with the early 1980s missile crisis in Europe resulting in the signing of the INF Treaty. If Washington is truly interested in 'real arms control,' there is no need to ramp up the missile arms race in Europe," the ambassador said in an embassy Facebook comment.

"Russia is ready to pursue joint efforts with foreign partners to prevent a new missile arms race in Europe and other regions of the world," he said.

