UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Start Receiving New S-500 Missile Systems - Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:28 PM

Russia has completed state tests of the new S-500 anti-aircraft missile system, first batches are already being delivered to the national armed forces, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday

TYUMEN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russia has completed state tests of the new S-500 anti-aircraft missile system, first batches are already being delivered to the national armed forces, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on Thursday.

"The state tests have been just completed, and the first deliveries of the system have begun, although not in the full range requested by the customer from Almaz-Antey," Borisov told reporters at the Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum.

