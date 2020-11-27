UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Armed Forces To Put Newest Grenade Launcher Balkan Into Service In 2022 - Rostec

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:04 PM

Russian Armed Forces to Put Newest Grenade Launcher Balkan Into Service in 2022 - Rostec

Russia's newest grenade launcher Balkan may be deployed into service by the Russian armed forces in 2022, Bekkhan Ozdoev, state corporation Rostec's industrial director of the cluster of weapons, told Sputnik in an interview.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia's newest grenade launcher Balkan may be deployed into service by the Russian armed forces in 2022, Bekkhan Ozdoev, state corporation Rostec's industrial director of the cluster of weapons, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We plan to resume experimental military operation [of the grenade launcher] in 2021. If all goes well, Balkan could be taken into service in 2022," Ozdoev said.

Ozdoev explained that at present the grenade launcher is being finalized after experimental military operation, and fragmentation grenades in a combat and inert state have been created for use with this weapon.

The new grenade launcher has an increased shooting range of 2.5 kilometers (1.55 miles) compared to its predecessor, AGS-17 grenade launcher with a shooting range of 2.3 kilometers.

The new weapon was designed to destroy and suppress manpower and destroy fire weaponry and enemy vehicles located outside shelters, in open trenches, hollows and ravines.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Vehicles May All Weapon

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s engagement ceremony will be t ..

22 minutes ago

ADB approves a $ 300m loan for Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Over 6.4 million kids to be vaccinated as Chief Se ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro says won't take virus vaccine

2 minutes ago

UK to impose tougher rules on Google, Facebook

2 minutes ago

Philippines logs 1,631 new COVID-19 cases, vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.