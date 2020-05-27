UrduPoint.com
Russian Army To Start Receiving New TOS-2 Heavy Flamethrowers In 2021 - Developer

Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry has ordered the first test output batch of TOS-2 next-generation heavy flamethrower systems, and deliveries will start in 2021, the CEO of Tecmash arms industry company (part of state corporation Rostec) has said in an interview with Sputnik.

It was said previously that TOS-2 (better known as Tosochka) would be leaner that its currently used analogues, Buratino and Solntsepek, and would use the artificial intelligence technology.

"The Defense Ministry has already ordered a test output batch of TOS-2 for test exploitation within troops. We plan to deliver it to the state customer in 2021. In parallel, we are also developing new rockets for this system, the intercept range of which will be much higher than that of Solntsepek's rockets," Alexander Kochkin said.

TOS-2 will be mounted on a wheeled chassis, as compared to its predecessor Solntsepek, which has a tracked chassis. Apart from that, the developer has significantly improved the tactical qualities of the new flamethrower. According to Kochkin, preliminary trials are being finalized, and pilot items have already taken part in strategic drills.

"Tests have shown that the ammunition meets the requirements of the customer. We are now finalizing some peculiarities related to the design. We plan to launch state tests soon and expect the new TOS to enter serial production in 2021," Kochkin said.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, it was expected that TOS-2 would take part on May 9 in the military parade in Moscow, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

