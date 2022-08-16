Kiev's deliberate provocations, with the West's clear connivance with regard to nuclear facilities, pose a significant threat to European and global nuclear and radiation security, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Volfovich, emphasized during bilateral talks in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Kiev's deliberate provocations, with the West's clear connivance with regard to nuclear facilities, pose a significant threat to European and global nuclear and radiation security, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Volfovich, emphasized during bilateral talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The key issues of ensuring security in the context of the aggressive policy of NATO and the hybrid war unleashed by the West against Russia and Belarus were discussed," the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

"In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. It was emphasized that the deliberate provocations of the Kiev authorities, with the West's clear connivance in relation to nuclear facilities, pose a significant threat to European and global nuclear and radiation security," the statement says.

The officials also expressed concern about the growing likelihood of a massive hit of weapons transferred by the West to Kiev to criminal, extremist and terrorist groups operating in different countries of the world.