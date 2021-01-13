Russian Blogger Varlamov Says Detained in South Sudan Along With Activist Verzilov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov, his wife Lyubov, activist Pyotr Verzilov and two other Russians were detained in the town of Kapoeta in South Sudan, the blogger's website said Wednesday

"We arrived at the airport in Kapoeta for our flight to Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Then some local military or special services came and began to search our bags. They saw a drone remote control; the drone itself was requisitioned back at the airport of Entebbe in Uganda. And for some reason they thought we had launched the drone � which we hadn't � so they took us off the flight and detained, and we are now at some station. They tried to take our phones, but we are not surrendering them," Varlamov said, as quoted on his website.