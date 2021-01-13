UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Blogger Varlamov Says Detained In South Sudan Along With Activist Verzilov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

Russian Blogger Varlamov Says Detained in South Sudan Along With Activist Verzilov

Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov, his wife Lyubov, activist Pyotr Verzilov and two other Russians were detained in the town of Kapoeta in South Sudan, the blogger's website said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russian blogger Ilya Varlamov, his wife Lyubov, activist Pyotr Verzilov and two other Russians were detained in the town of Kapoeta in South Sudan, the blogger's website said Wednesday.

"We arrived at the airport in Kapoeta for our flight to Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Then some local military or special services came and began to search our bags. They saw a drone remote control; the drone itself was requisitioned back at the airport of Entebbe in Uganda. And for some reason they thought we had launched the drone � which we hadn't � so they took us off the flight and detained, and we are now at some station. They tried to take our phones, but we are not surrendering them," Varlamov said, as quoted on his website.

Related Topics

Drone Russia Wife Kapoeta Juba Entebbe Sudan Uganda Airport

Recent Stories

HRW urges Biden to let justice 'go forward' on Tru ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Tiger Hockey Club wins Peshawar District ..

2 minutes ago

Raja Basharat for improving working of cooperative ..

2 minutes ago

IT minister Syed Amin Ul Haque, acting Secretary G ..

4 minutes ago

RPO orders use of latest technology to control cri ..

4 minutes ago

US envoy to South Korea to leave post next week

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.