Russian-Chinese Friendship Meets Interests Of Both Countries, Not Aimed Against Any Nation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 10:50 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russia and China maintain friendly relations not to confront any country, but in the interests of each other, and do not form a military bloc, unlike NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We have talked about it many times.

China and us are friends not to confront somebody but in the interests of each of us. That was the first reason. The second is that unlike NATO, unlike all NATO member countries, we do not create any closed military bloc. Well, there is no Russia-China military bloc. And we do not have this goal now to create it. Therefore, the conversation on this topic is groundless," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

