Russian-Chinese Naval Exercises Start in Sea of Japan - Air Defense Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The joint Russian-Chinese naval exercises Maritime Interaction-2021 have begun in the Sea of Japan, the press service of the Russian air defense forces for the Pacific fleet said on Thursday.

"A joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Maritime Interaction 2021 is being held in the Sea of Japan from October 14 to 17," the statement said.

The crews of Russian and Chinese ships will work out joint tactical maneuvering, anti-mine support of detachments, conduct artillery fire at sea targets, search for and block a mock enemy submarine in the designated area, according to the Russian military.

The joint exercises of Russia and China were first held in August 2005. Since 2012, the specialized naval exercises Maritime Interaction have been held annually, with the aim of strengthening the combat capability of Russia and China to jointly counter threats at sea. In 2020, the exercises were not held due to restrictive measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.