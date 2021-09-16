UrduPoint.com

Russian Citizen Franchetti's Case Political, Not Criminal - Czech Lawyer

The case of Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, who was detained on Sunday at the Prague airport on the order of Ukraine, is political and not criminal, his lawyer Jan Svarc told Sputnik on Thursday

"The only thing I can say is that I consider this case to be political, but by no means criminal," the lawyer said.

Svarc said that he is aware of charges brought by Kiev against Franchetti and hopes that they will not be enough for the extradition.

"I hope they are enough. Let's see what the court decides," the lawyer added.

