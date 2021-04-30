UrduPoint.com
Russian Commerce Cartel Determined To Boost Export Of Non-Hydrocarbons Goods

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SPb CCI) seeks to boost exports of high-tech and value-added products made in Russia and, especially, in the Leningrad Region, SPb CCI Vice President Ekaterina Lebedeva said on Thursday.

"In recent years, we have shifted our priorities. We used to work more with foreign businesses, which came here to invest and to promote their products. Today, we focus on Russia's medium- and small-sized businesses that want to export. Therefore, in the coming years, we will focus on promoting the export unrelated to raw materials, such as high-tech and goods with added value," Lebedeva said.

 

Designed to facilitate business cooperation internationally and among Russia's regions, the St. Petersburg Chamber is now collaborating with 300 similar associations in 70 countries and has signed more than 150 collaboration agreements, Lebedeva said.

SPb CCI brings together more than 4000 Russian and foreign companies which operate in different fields of business in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

