UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Company Ready To Start Producing Hover Taxis In Late 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russian Company Ready to Start Producing Hover Taxis in Late 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian technology start-up Hover said on Monday it would launch production of hovercraft taxis this year, once initial tests prove successful, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, the company began testing its prototype at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. It is said to be capable of bringing two passengers and cargo for a distance of up to 62 miles at an altitude of up to 93 miles, at a maximum speed of 124 miles per hour. The air-taxi will rely on its autopilot digital system with passengers seating in a shock-absorbing capsule that will offer protection in case of an accident.

The company is currently aiming to determine the possibility of flights over Moscow and also plans to test the hover taxi using the high-speed 5G network, developed by Russia's National Technology Initiative (NTI) at the Skolkovo Innovation Center, this September. If all the tests are successful, the prototype will go into production by the end of this year.

The first hover taxis will first be rolled out in Russian regions with Moscow  following suit around 2023. The developer expects the costs of a flight to be 20 rubles per kilometer or $0.27 per 0.6 miles.

Related Topics

Accident Technology Moscow Russia Company 5G September All

Recent Stories

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

18 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

27 minutes ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

57 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

57 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

1 hour ago

â€œCheck out OPPOâ€™s collaboration with talented ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.