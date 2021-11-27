UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Arrests Watchdog Inspector After Listvyazhnaya Mine Incident - Prosecutors

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 02:01 PM

The Central District Court of Kemerovo in Russia's Siberia has ordered to keep the chief state inspector of the local branch of the Russian Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service (Rostechnadzor), Vyacheslav Semykin, under arrest for two months over the incident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, the regional prosecutor's office told Sputnik on Saturday

The court decides today on pre-trial restrictions for the people arrested after the incident that killed over 50 people. Semykin and his colleague Sergey Vinokurov are suspected of negligence that led to the deaths of two or more people.

"The court has remanded (Semykin) in custody for two months, until 26.01.2022, as a restrictive measure," the office said.

On Thursday, the smoke was detected at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region. According to the authorities, 285 people were underground during the incident. Most of them managed to escape. Mine rescuers arrived at the scene to save the rest of the people, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. According to preliminary data, the reason for the emergency was a methane explosion. So far, 51 people have been declared dead, including 46 miners and five rescuers.

Dead Russia Nuclear Kemerovo Court

