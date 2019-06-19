UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Court Fines Orca Capturing Firm $587,300 For Violating Fishing Regulations

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:10 AM

Russian Court Fines Orca Capturing Firm $587,300 for Violating Fishing Regulations

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) A district court in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok fined on Wednesday OOO Sochi Dolphinarium, a company engaged in capturing orcas and white whales kept in the so-called whale prison, 37.6 million rubles ($587,300) for violating fishing regulations, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To consider Sochi Dolphinarium guilty and to slap it with a fine of 37.6 million rubles," judge Tatiana Mikhailova said.

The whale prison in the Far Eastern Srednyaya Bay made headlines in fall, after Greenpeace reported that preparations for selling 13 orcas ” which are on the Red List of Threatened Species ” to China were underway, while 15 orcas had already been sold to China.

A probe has been launched into the illegal fishing of aquatic animals and animal abuse. Russian President Vladimir Putin charged relevant agencies in February to determine the fate of the animals and verify whether they had been caught and kept in captivity legally. The release of the inhabitants of the so-called prison into the wild may start this summer.

Related Topics

Russia China Threatened Company Fine Vladimir Putin Sochi Vladivostok February May From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador receives national Jiu-Jitsu team

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits â€˜Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

8 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

8 hours ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.