Russian Defense Minister Arrives In Crimea For Snap Military Drills

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:12 PM

OPUK TRAINING GROUND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived on Thursday in Crimea, which is hosting the main stage of snap military drills of the Southern Military District and the Airborne Troops.

From a helicopter, he oversaw the areas of deployment of troops and military equipment and checked the readiness of the sea and land units.

The minister also heard a report by the Southern Military District commander, Col. Gen. Alexander Dvornikov.

The drills at the Opuk training ground in Crimea will involve units of an integrated combined-arms force, air force and air defense units, warships and vessels, military units of Black Sea Fleet coastal forces, Caspian Flotilla forces of the Southern Military District, as well as Airborne Troops units.

More Stories From World

