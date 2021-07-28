UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Says Accepted China's Invitation To Attend Drills

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:10 AM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Dushanbe on Wednesday that he accepted an invitation to participate in military exercises to be held in China.

"I am pleased to accept your invitation to participate in the exercises that will be held on the territory of the People's Republic of China," Shoigu said.

Wei said the joint drills will be held in August.

