Russian Defense Ministry Says 14 Killed, 24 Injured After Kiev Shelled Hospital In LPR

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Says 14 Killed, 24 Injured After Kiev Shelled Hospital in LPR

The Ukrainian troops have hit a hospital in the Luhansk People's Repiblic's (LPR) Novoaidar from the US-made multiple rocket launcher system HIMARS, killing 14 people and injuring 24 others, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The Ukrainian troops have hit a hospital in the Luhansk People's Repiblic's (LPR) Novoaidar from the US-made multiple rocket launcher system HIMARS, killing 14 people and injuring 24 others, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On January 28, in the LPR's town of Novoaidar at about 7.30 a.m. local time (05:30 GMT), the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately hit the hospital building with multiple rocket launchers of the HIMARS system manufactured by the United States," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the strike killed 14 people and wounded 24 others, including the hospital's staff.

