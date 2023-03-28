UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Says High-Precision GLSDB Bomb Shot Down In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Russian air defense systems have shot down a high-precision Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) and 18 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) rocket shells over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Air defense systems intercepted 18 HIMARS MLRS shells and one GLSDB guided missile over the day," the ministry said in a statement.

First supplies of GLSDB bombs to Ukraine were announced by the US in January.

