Russian Delegation To Travel To Turkey To Assess Prospects For Resumption Of Air Traffic

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russia's delegation will travel to Turkey to assess the situation and the prospects for the resumption of air traffic, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

According to the report, the possibility of restoring air traffic and an active tourist flow between Russia and Turkey became the main topic of Golikova's meeting with a delegation from Turkey. According to the deputy prime minister, the issue of resuming flights and tourism will be decided on the basis of criteria approved by the coronavirus response center for assessing the sanitary and epidemiological situation, taking into account the level of new infections in Turkey and Russia.

"To assess the situation and prospects for the resumption of air traffic, the parties agreed to hold consultations between Rospotrebnadzor and the responsible agencies of Turkey, as well as a visit to Turkey by a Russian delegation, which will include representatives of the relevant executive authorities and the industry community," the statement says.

More Stories From World

