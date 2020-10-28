Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Sahel Conflicts With Moroccan Ambassador

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held a meeting with Morocco's ambassador in Moscow, Lotfi Bouchaara, to discuss the ongoing conflicts in the Sahel and North African regions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held a meeting with Morocco's ambassador in Moscow, Lotfi Bouchaara, to discuss the ongoing conflicts in the Sahel and North African regions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at the Moroccan ambassador's request, according to the press release.

"An exchange of opinions took place with regard to the situation in North Africa and the Sahel region, with an emphasis on the tasks of the political and diplomatic settlement of the ongoing regional conflicts," the ministry said.

According to the press release, Moscow and Rabat confirmed their intention to deepen the bilateral dialogue around issues of mutual interest on the international agenda.