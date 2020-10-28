UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Sahel Conflicts With Moroccan Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Sahel Conflicts With Moroccan Ambassador

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held a meeting with Morocco's ambassador in Moscow, Lotfi Bouchaara, to discuss the ongoing conflicts in the Sahel and North African regions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held a meeting with Morocco's ambassador in Moscow, Lotfi Bouchaara, to discuss the ongoing conflicts in the Sahel and North African regions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at the Moroccan ambassador's request, according to the press release.

"An exchange of opinions took place with regard to the situation in North Africa and the Sahel region, with an emphasis on the tasks of the political and diplomatic settlement of the ongoing regional conflicts," the ministry said.

According to the press release, Moscow and Rabat confirmed their intention to deepen the bilateral dialogue around issues of mutual interest on the international agenda.

Related Topics

Africa Exchange Moscow Russia Rabat Morocco

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

11 minutes ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

11 minutes ago

Bukhari travels to Chitral in official capacity bu ..

38 seconds ago

Asad appeals public for strict implementation of S ..

40 seconds ago

Biden Casts Vote in US Presidential Election

41 seconds ago

Bukhari travels to Chitral in official capacity bu ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.