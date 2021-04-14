Iran's plans to bring uranium enrichment to 60 percent are regrettable, especially now that chances to resume full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are growing, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"The plans that the Iranian side has announced are regrettable. We have always called on all the JCPOA participants to exercise restraint. As for enrichment to 60 percent, this problem will be an element of the decision on full JCPOA restoration," Ulyanov said.

At the same time, the diplomat noted that if the JCPOA members manage to agree on prompt restoration of the deal, all details, such as Iran's plans on uranium enrichment, can be settled.