Russian Diplomats in UAE Got Permit for 7 Airlines on Evacuating Russians - Consulate

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russian diplomats in the United Arab Emirates have managed to get a permit for seven airlines so that they will evacuate Russian citizens from the Arab country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian consulate-general told Sputnik on Friday.

"The efforts of the embassy and the consulate-general in the United Arab Emirates allowed seven Russian airlines to send their planes that will organize nine flights to evacuate Russian citizens from Dubai," a spokesperson for the consulate-general said.

The list of the airlines includes Azur Air, Aeroflot, S7, Pobeda, iFly, Pegas Fly, and Ural Airlines.