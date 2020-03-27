UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomats In UAE Got Permit For 7 Airlines On Evacuating Russians - Consulate

Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:01 PM

Russian Diplomats in UAE Got Permit for 7 Airlines on Evacuating Russians - Consulate

Russian diplomats in the United Arab Emirates have managed to get a permit for seven airlines so that they will evacuate Russian citizens from the Arab country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian consulate-general told Sputnik on Friday

"The efforts of the embassy and the consulate-general in the United Arab Emirates allowed seven Russian airlines to send their planes that will organize nine flights to evacuate Russian citizens from Dubai," a spokesperson for the consulate-general said.

"The efforts of the embassy and the consulate-general in the United Arab Emirates allowed seven Russian airlines to send their planes that will organize nine flights to evacuate Russian citizens from Dubai," a spokesperson for the consulate-general said.

The list of the airlines includes Azur Air, Aeroflot, S7, Pobeda, iFly, Pegas Fly, and Ural Airlines.

