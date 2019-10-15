Russian Diplomats Rendering Consular Support to Bogacheva Detained in Minsk - Moscow

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russian diplomats in Belarus are providing consular support to Russian female Anna Bogacheva, detained in Minsk, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"The situation in connection with the detention of Russian citizen Anna Bogacheva by Belarusian law enforcement bodies in Minsk is addressed by the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Belarus, whose employees provide her with the consular support stipulated in such cases," the ministry said on Facebook.