UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Dutch Trade Increased 78% Over 3 Years - Ambassador In The Hague

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:29 PM

Russian-Dutch Trade Increased 78% Over 3 Years - Ambassador in The Hague

Trade between Russia and the Netherlands is on a rebound, having climbed almost 78 percent over the past three years, Russian Ambassador in The Hague Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Trade between Russia and the Netherlands is on a rebound, having climbed almost 78 percent over the past three years, Russian Ambassador in The Hague Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik.

"Trade and economic ties between Russia and the Netherlands are slowly beginning to climb out of the pit they landed in after sanctions were imposed on Russia in 2014.

Trade rose by 77.6 percent ($41.4 billion) compared to 2016," he said.

Russia has been exporting more energy resources and metals to the Netherlands, its third largest trade partner after China and Germany, he said. Transport vehicles, engineering products and other equipment account for 40.4 percent of its imports from the EU country.

Related Topics

Russia China Vehicles Germany The Hague Netherlands 2016 From Billion

Recent Stories

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

18 minutes ago

Multan Sultans signs agreement with Urdu Point

38 minutes ago

Pak-Turkey to exchange technology, experience in s ..

15 minutes ago

Railways announced shuttle train fare for Lahore-G ..

15 minutes ago

University of Malakand (UoM) BA, BSc exams

16 minutes ago

Health department refuses to take responsibility o ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.