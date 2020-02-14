Russian-Dutch Trade Increased 78% Over 3 Years - Ambassador in The Hague

Trade between Russia and the Netherlands is on a rebound, having climbed almost 78 percent over the past three years, Russian Ambassador in The Hague Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Trade between Russia and the Netherlands is on a rebound, having climbed almost 78 percent over the past three years, Russian Ambassador in The Hague Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik.

"Trade and economic ties between Russia and the Netherlands are slowly beginning to climb out of the pit they landed in after sanctions were imposed on Russia in 2014.

Trade rose by 77.6 percent ($41.4 billion) compared to 2016," he said.

Russia has been exporting more energy resources and metals to the Netherlands, its third largest trade partner after China and Germany, he said. Transport vehicles, engineering products and other equipment account for 40.4 percent of its imports from the EU country.