UrduPoint.com

Russian Election Chief: 3 Chairs Of Local Commissions Fired Over Vote Fraud

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:10 PM

Russian Election Chief: 3 Chairs of Local Commissions Fired Over Vote Fraud

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) Three chairs of local election commission in Russia that were responsible for polling places where electoral fraud was uncovered were let go, the head of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, said Sunday.

Eight instances of extra ballots added to the ballot box were confirmed in six regions, Pamfilova said.

"In the Republic of Adygea, Bryansk region and Kemerovo region, chairs of the local elections commissions, at whose polling places the extra ballots were discovered, have already been let go," Pamfilova said.

Related Topics

Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Bryansk Kemerovo Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveri ..

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 minute ago
 ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination ..

ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination in specialty coffee

31 minutes ago
 Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for aut ..

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for autism spectrum disorder

1 hour ago
 India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Police receives international recognitio ..

Abu Dhabi Police receives international recognition for organisational resilienc ..

1 hour ago
 MBRCGI launches permanent educational space at Dub ..

MBRCGI launches permanent educational space at Dubai’s Emirates Towers

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.