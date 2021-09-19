Russian Election Chief: 3 Chairs of Local Commissions Fired Over Vote Fraud

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) Three chairs of local election commission in Russia that were responsible for polling places where electoral fraud was uncovered were let go, the head of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, said Sunday.

Eight instances of extra ballots added to the ballot box were confirmed in six regions, Pamfilova said.

"In the Republic of Adygea, Bryansk region and Kemerovo region, chairs of the local elections commissions, at whose polling places the extra ballots were discovered, have already been let go," Pamfilova said.