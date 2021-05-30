UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Checking Reports About 3 Russian Nationals Killed In CAR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 11:50 PM

Russian Embassy Checking Reports About 3 Russian Nationals Killed in CAR

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) The Russian embassy in Bangui cannot at the moment confirm reports that three Russian nationals were killed in the Central African Republic, and will check this information, Ambassador Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik on Sunday.

Radio Ndeke Luka has reported that the three Russian nationals were among five people killed in a blast on Thursday.

"The embassy will be clarifying this information," the ambassador said.

More Stories From World

