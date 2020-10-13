UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Expects Oslo To Clarify Accusations Against Moscow Of Cyberattacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

Russian Embassy Expects Oslo to Clarify Accusations Against Moscow of Cyberattacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Oslo said on Tuesday it was awaiting clarification from the Norwegian authorities about accusations against Moscow of cyberattacks on the Norwegian parliament.

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said that, according to the country's government, Russia was behind the cyberattack on the kingdom's parliament in August 2020. According to the foreign ministry, the attack happened on August 24, when e-mails of a number of politicians were hacked.

"We expect clarifications from the Norwegian side," the Russian diplomatic mission said.

The Norwegian side did not provide any evidence of Russia's involvement in the cyberattacks, it said.

"We consider such accusations against our country unacceptable. We regard the incident as a serious deliberate provocation, disastrous for bilateral relations," the embassy noted.

It recalled that "millions of cyberattacks" are annually committed from abroad on Russian public internet resources (including those of Russian agencies in Norway), but this "does not give the right to indiscriminately blame the authorities of the countries of their possible origin."

The embassy also indicated that in May 2020, a note was sent to the Norwegian Foreign Ministry outlining the procedure for action in case of computer incidents, specifying official channels for their investigation.

"There was no reaction then, which testifies to the reluctance of the Norwegian authorities to conduct a dialogue. The question is, why then, together with the European countries, were specialized response mechanisms created, why the legislative base was formed?" the embassy said.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly refuted Western accusations of cyberattacks.

Related Topics

Attack Internet Moscow Russia Parliament Norway Oslo May August 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024, D ..

31 minutes ago

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

23 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

1 hour ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

1 hour ago

Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.