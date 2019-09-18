UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy In Kabul Denounces Reports On Russia's Assistance To Taliban Movement

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:41 PM

Russian Embassy in Kabul Denounces Reports on Russia's Assistance to Taliban Movement

The Russian embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday called the reports in local Afghan media on Russia's alleged assistance to the Taliban radical movement a "groundless" and "orchestrated throw-in" which was aimed at discrediting Moscow's stance to restoring peace in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Russian embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday called the reports in local Afghan media on Russia's alleged assistance to the Taliban radical movement a "groundless" and "orchestrated throw-in" which was aimed at discrediting Moscow's stance to restoring peace in Afghanistan.

On September 13, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov received the Taliban delegation in Moscow. The visit was aimed at discussing three major topics, namely the bilateral cooperation over the Afghan peace process, the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and economic cooperation in the future. Moscow stressed the need to resume talks between the Taliban and the United States, while the movement confirmed readiness to do so.

"Amid the recent visit of a delegation of the Qatari office of the Taliban movement to Moscow, the Russian embassy in Kabul noted the yet another occurrence in the Afghan media of groundless accusations of Russia is providing support to the Taliban movement," the embassy said on the VK social network.

The embassy cited the publication of the Hewad newspaper on September 15, which claimed that the Taliban had received significant support from Russia and had their weaponry transported to Tajikistan for repairs. Another report by the Ettelaat-e Ruz newspaper the same day claimed Russia to be the main beneficiary should the US-Taliban talks be disrupted.

"The embassy tends to consider both incidents an orchestrated 'throw-in,' aimed at discrediting the constructive stance of Moscow in terms of building a peaceful and stable Afghanistan in line with the aspirations and needs of the Afghan people," the diplomatic statement read.

The embassy stressed that similar reports surfaced in local Afghan media last year as well, yet no concrete evidence was presented to neither Afghan law enforcement, nor Russian officials.

The Taliban have long been engaged in an armed confrontation with the Afghan government. Amid the country being marred in the insurgency, including due to terrorists' activity, the sides have attempted to launch reconciliation talks, but to no avail. In recent months, the Taliban and Washington have conducted several rounds of peace consultations, which evolved around two main issues the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and intra-Afghan dialogue.

Earlier this year, media reported that US President Donald Trump decided to cancel his meeting with the Taliban leaders and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on September 8, guided by his then-National Security Adviser John Bolton who fervently opposed engagement in any sort of contacts with the Taliban. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on the other hand, has a different opinion on the matter. Last week, Trump announced that Bolton was dismissed from his post.

As confirmed by Russian Envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia, Russia endorses the restoration of US-Taliban talks and counts on an agreement between the two parties to be reached soon.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Moscow Russia Washington Visit Trump Same Tajikistan United States September Ashraf Ghani Post Media From Government Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE Obesity Masterclass V.2 calls for increasing s ..

57 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari condemns Kasur incident

32 seconds ago

Court awards 12-day physical remand to another acc ..

34 seconds ago

Govt spending Rs150b on development of tribal dist ..

36 seconds ago

Mazari demands 'Human Corridor' to provide Kashmir ..

41 seconds ago

Air Arabia’s inaugural flight lands at Vienna In ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.