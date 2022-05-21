Russian Embassy in US Concerned by Lack of Medical Care For Bout, Seleznev

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the US says the denial of medical aid to Russian citizens Viktor Bout and Roman Seleznev, who are serving sentences in US prisons, is unacceptable.

Both Bout and Seleznev are suffering from serious health problems but they are not given the opportunity to get a qualified medical examination and receive proper medication.

"We are drawing your attention to the unacceptable situation associated with the refusal to provide medical care to Russian citizens V. A. Bout and R. V. Seleznev, held in American prisons," the Russian embassy said on its Telegram channel.

The embassy stressed that the United States has been ignoring its requests with regard to Bout and Seleznev, despite US responsibilities with respect to the health condition of Russian citizens imprisoned in the United States.

Viktor Bout was detained in Thailand in 2008 on a US government request as a result of a sting operation by US special services. Bout was then transferred to the United States where a court found him guilty of conspiring to kill US citizens and of supporting terrorism. He is now serving his 25-year sentence in the Marion Federal prison in the US state of Illinois.

Roman Seleznev was detained by US special services in the Maldives in 2014 and was transferred to the United States. His defense, his father and the Russian Foreign Ministry called the incident a kidnapping and a violation of international law. In 2016, Seleznev was convicted of cyber fraud and was sentenced to 27 years in prison the following year.