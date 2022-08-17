UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy In US Says Spoke To Vinnik, He Does Not Complain About Health

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 06:40 AM

Russian Embassy in US Says Spoke to Vinnik, He Does Not Complain About Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Russian diplomats spoke on the phone with Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, extradited to the United States, he does not complain about his health, and is undergoing quarantine procedures in prison, the Russian Embassy to the United States said in a statement.

"A telephone conversation was held with Alexander Vinnik, who is in Santa Rita Jail in California. He has no complaints about his health. He is currently undergoing quarantine procedures," the embassy said.

Vinnik, who denies his charges, is accused of financial crimes by US authorities, including money laundering through his cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e. Prosecutors allege the platform enabled criminal activity by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.

