Russian Embassy In US Thanks Americans For Expressing Condolences Over Kazan Shooting

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 03:40 AM

Russian Embassy in US Thanks Americans for Expressing Condolences Over Kazan Shooting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Russian embassy in the United States expressed gratitude to those Americans who sent condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the school shooting incident in Kazan, Tatarstan.

"The Embassy expresses sincere gratitude to Americans who expressed condolences to the family and friends of the victims of the armed attack on school No. 175 Kazan," the Russian Embassy said in a statement via Facebook on Tuesday. "We are grateful to the caring citizens of the United States for the wishes of strength and fortresses of spirit, survivors of the irreparable loss, speedy recovery to the wounded, for whose lives are now fighting for doctors.

"

Earlier in the day, a 19-year-old gunman opened fire in a school in Kazan. The incident was followed by an explosion in the school building.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that a counter-terror operation regime was introduced in the area around the school. The attacker was located and detained by responding law enforcement officers. The authorities said the  gunman obtained a firearm storage permit shortly before committing the crime.

Two teachers and seven students - four boys and three girls - were killed and 21 others were injured in the incident.

May 12 has been declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan.

