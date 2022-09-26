UrduPoint.com

Russian Enlistment Officer Badly Injured In Shooting, Gunman Arrested - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Russian Enlistment Officer Badly Injured in Shooting, Gunman Arrested - Governor

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) A young man opened fire and badly injured an enlistment officer at a mobilization center in the town of Ust-Ilimsk in Russia's Irkutsk Region and the perpetrator has been taken into custody, the regional governor Igor Kobzev said on Sunday.

"An emergency occurred in the region today. A young man opened fire at the military enlistment center in Ust-Ilimsk.

Military commissar Alexander Yeliseev is in intensive care, in a critical condition. Doctors are fighting for his life," Kobzev said on Telegram, adding that the gunman was arrested.

The wounded recruitment officer had a surgery and remains on life support, hospital officials told Sputnik.

According to Russia's National Guard, the attacker was not the owner of the gun that he used.

Investigators are working at the site. Law enforcement operatives are interrogating the suspect to determine the motives of the crime.

