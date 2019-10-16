UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Minister Praises Results Of Damascus-Kurds Dialogue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:22 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Praises Results of Damascus-Kurds Dialogue

The Syrian central government and Kurdish forces have already engaged in dialogue, and some results can already be seen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Syrian central government and Kurdish forces have already engaged in dialogue, and some results can already be seen, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Moscow has pledged to support Kurds-Damascus dialogue amid Ankara's offensive in Syria's north, aimed at clearing the border area from Kurdish militias, labeled as terrorists in Turkey.

"We want the existing situation to be settled through dialogue between the government and Kurdish structures. The dialogue has started, and it is already bringing specific results," Lavrov told reporters.

