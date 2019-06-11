Russian Foreign Minister Says Discussed Bilateral Cooperation With Grenadian Counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting on Tuesday with Peter David, the top diplomat of Grenada, a small nation in the Caribbean Sea, during which the two diplomats discussed the prospects for the implementation of promising joint projects in a variety of areas

David's official visit to Moscow has become the first such visit of a Grenadian foreign minister to Russia since the re-establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2002.

"Today, we have confirmed our intention to build up political dialogue, including through our ministries ... We mentioned good opportunities for the implementation of joint projects in the area of economy, investment, healthcare, education, culture. In particular, we talked about prospects for supplying Russian wheat to Grenada, [and delivering] fish products, spices, coffee, cocoa, fruit to Russia from Grenada," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after the meeting.

According to Lavrov, the two countries also have promising projects on the production of building materials in Grenada, and on the deliveries of Russian vaccines and medical equipment to the Caribbean nation.

"A project [on the construction of] a regional medical center, which can be built in Grenada and whose services will be available to 18 million citizens of five countries in the Caribbean region, is very, very promising," the Russian foreign minister added.

The two sides also raised a number of international issues, in particular, the situation in Venezuela, during the talks, Lavrov said.